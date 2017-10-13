Friday, October 13, 2017
Naked woman found dead in Bangkok house

Thanon Phaya Thai, Bangkok
A 57-year-old housemaid, whose week-old decomposed body was found on Thursday night at a retired Army general’s two-storey house in Bangkok’s Phayathai district, was said to have been sick two weeks earlier, Metropolitan Police Bureau 1 deputy chief Pol Colonel Chayut Marayat said on Friday.

The woman, whose name was withheld, had been working for some years as the maid and caretaker of the unoccupied house in Soi Phaholyothin 2 for a former advisor at the Defence Ministry, General Wichai Hongsakul.

