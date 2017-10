SONGKHLA: Two women and a girl were killed and four others badly hurt when a pickup truck carrying pineapple residue jumped a road median strip to collide head-on with a multi-purpose vehicle in Rattaphum district on Friday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at around 9am on Asia Highway in tambon Khuharat in Songkhla heading to Phatthalung province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST