Police have filed attempted murder charge against the driver of a pickup truck who drove the vehicle in the opposite traffic direction which eventually collided head-on with a sedan.

A six-month old baby boy was killed and five others, including the pickup truck driver, were injured in the accident, which occurred on Sept 5 on a road in Tambon Suan Taeng, Muang district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS