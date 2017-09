Soldiers and police have launched a manhunt for a group of foreigners known to be riding heavy motorcycles in connection with the assault of a British pub owner in Surin on two consecutive nights.

Army officers from the Surin office of the Internal Security Operation Command and officers from Muang Surin police station on Monday checked the Monkey House pub to interrogate Ashley Buil, 57, and his Thai wife, Narisara Boonchart, 39.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation