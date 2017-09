A mother has admitted to murdering her 15-year-old autistic daughter at a rented apartment in Chatuchak district of Bangkok, saying she could no longer take care of her alone following the death of her husband.

Pol Lt Ukrit Suthiraphongsit, an investigator at Thung Song Hong police station, said he was alerted to attend the scene around 3am Tuesday.

