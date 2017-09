BANGKOK, 11 September 2017 (NNT) – Phuket has launched a campaign to attract more tourists in the Green Season with Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 and promote itself as a gastronomic city.

Provincial Governor of Phuket Norapat Plodthong held a press conference on the launching of Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 at Central World shopping center in Bangkok.

