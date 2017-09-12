Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Phi Phi Lay island, Thailand
PHUKET: The national park chief responsible for Phi Phi Island has ordered officials to investigate footage showing tour boats dropping their anchors onto a coral reef off Laem Thong Beach, on the northern east coast of the island.

“I have asked officials to investigate the boats shown in the video and track down those responsible. Thank you for sending us this evidence,” Worapot Lomlim, Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, told The Phuket News today (Sept 11).

Shela Riva
The Phuket News

