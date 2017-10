An Army officer shot his wife to death in an Udon Thani department store after they argued about his alleged adultery, police said on Friday.

Sgt-Major 1st class Pichet Chumboonchoo, 41, was found lying on the floor of a branch of Makro with chest wounds, five metres from his wife, 40-year-old Sirinporn Chumboonchoo, who had been shot three times in the back. A 9mm automatic pistol and some bullets were also found at the scene.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation