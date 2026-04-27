Thai Couple Charged Over Bomb Scare on Krabi-Bangkok Flight

KRABI — A married couple was arrested at Krabi Airport on Sunday after allegedly making a comment about a bomb while boarding a Thai Air Asia flight to Bangkok, sparking a full-scale security emergency that delayed the aircraft for five hours and prompted the evacuation of all passengers and luggage.

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The incident occurred as the couple, aged 46 and 43, were boarding flight AIQ 4401 from Krabi to Suvarnabhumi Airport. A member of the cabin crew, who was helping passengers place hand luggage into overhead compartments, overheard one of them say, “watch out for the bomb.” The crew member immediately alerted the captain, who took the threat with the utmost seriousness.

Following standard security protocols, the captain ordered an immediate evacuation of the aircraft. All passengers were removed from the plane, and every piece of luggage—both checked baggage and carry-on items—was unloaded for thorough inspection. A bomb disposal squad was dispatched to sweep the aircraft for any hidden explosives, while security officials scrutinized the luggage.

After an exhaustive search, no explosives or suspicious devices were found. The couple later claimed that they were “just joking” and had not intended to cause alarm. However, police were not amused. The pair were arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit orders a thorough follow-up after a bomb threat caused a major flight delay at Krabi International Airport. See more: https://t.co/fW8KJuNgLB#AviationSafety #KrabiAirport #TransportMinistry #TravelWarning #NBTWorld pic.twitter.com/IuzdzW9BEK — NBT WORLD (@NBTWORLDNews) April 27, 2026

Pol Maj-Gen Sukkasem Nakornwilai, commander of Krabi provincial police, said the couple were part of a tour group of approximately 30 passengers. He confirmed that, despite their claim that the comment was a joke, they will face criminal charges. Authorities intend to charge them with giving a false statement to authorities and for causing panic among passengers—actions that could have affected aviation safety and caused significant damage to the airline.

The flight was delayed for about five hours, disrupting the travel plans of dozens of passengers. While the couple may have thought their remark was harmless humour, aviation security protocols leave no room for jokes about bombs. In an era of heightened security concerns, such comments are treated as genuine threats until proven otherwise, and those who make them face serious legal consequences.

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The couple now faces prosecution under Thai law, which takes a dim view of false statements that disrupt public transportation and create panic. They remain in police custody pending further legal proceedings. For the other passengers on flight AIQ 4401, a routine journey home turned into a five-hour ordeal of evacuation, luggage searches and anxious waiting—all because two people thought a bomb joke would be funny. It was not, and now they will have to answer for it in court.

-Thailand News (TN)