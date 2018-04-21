Saturday, April 21, 2018
Home > North > German passenger faces charge after making a bomb hoax on Nok Air flight

German passenger faces charge after making a bomb hoax on Nok Air flight

Nok Air bird at Krabi Airport
TN North 0

A German passenger of a Nok Air’s flight scheduled to leave Loei province for Bangkok this morning (​April 20) was escorted to Muang Loei police station to face charge after he allegedly said there was a bomb in his baggage.

The German’s claim forced the captain of Nok Air’s Flight DD9705 which was scheduled to leave Loei airport at 10.30 am to ask all passengers on board to disembark and all the baggage to be removed from the plane’s cargo bay for examination.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Buddha statues

Fake monk caught in burglary attempt at temple

Breaking News

Northern Thailand expected to be lashed by another monsoon until next week

Tenasserim Hills and the Kwai river in Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi: Knife’s Blade Ridge closed after tourist falls

Leave a Reply