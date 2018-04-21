German passenger faces charge after making a bomb hoax on Nok Air flight

A German passenger of a Nok Air’s flight scheduled to leave Loei province for Bangkok this morning (​April 20) was escorted to Muang Loei police station to face charge after he allegedly said there was a bomb in his baggage.

The German’s claim forced the captain of Nok Air’s Flight DD9705 which was scheduled to leave Loei airport at 10.30 am to ask all passengers on board to disembark and all the baggage to be removed from the plane’s cargo bay for examination.

By Thai PBS