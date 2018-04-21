Dengue danger: Phuket hits highest infection rate in the country

PHUKET: Concerns are high for the rising number of people in Phuket contracting dengue following a Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) report issued last week confirming that Phuket has the highest per capita infection rate in the country.

However, with Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Teapan unavailable for comment this week, a Department of Disease Control (DDC) official posted at the PPHO had little to say on the matter.

