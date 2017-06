Thousands of morning commuters were stranded at the Airport Rail Link’s eight stations after the train’s automatic doors at Ramkhamhaeng station did not shut.

The malfunctioning of the train’s doors happened during the morning rush hour as the train coming from Suvarnabhumi airport station to Phayathai station arrived at Ramkhamhaeng station at about 8.00am.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS