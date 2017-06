BANGKOK — A railroad crane toppled Wednesday on Phahonyothin Road, bringing traffic to a halt, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

A crane being used in the construction of the Green Line extension tipped over at about noon near the Royal Thai Air Force Academy on Phahonyothin Road, causing heavy traffic, according to Col. Pongsawat Siamsak from Phahonyothin Police Station.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English