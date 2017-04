The State Railway of Thailand has halted construction of the Red Line electric railway after three workers were killed when a huge crane used for lifting concrete beams collapsed at a construction site in Don Muang district of Bangkok on Friday night.

The SRT plans to set up a committee to investigate Italian-Thai Development Plc, the contractor for the Bang Sue-Rangsit Red Line rail project, over the collapse of the crane.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS