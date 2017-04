Police arrested a Klong Toey community vendor in Ayutthaya as he allegedly tried to smuggle 80,000 methamphetamine pills from a petrol station to Bangkok. Acting on tips-off, police officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau staked out the petrol station on Asia Road in Tambon Klong Suan Plu in Phranakhon Si Ayutthaya district on Friday night.

They spotted a man carrying a black plastic bag from the station’s toilet room at 10pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation