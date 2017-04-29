Saturday, April 29, 2017
Home > Asia > Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia

Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia

Wikipedia logo
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish authorities on Saturday, April 29 blocked access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia, an internet monitoring group said, the latest in what government critics say is a crackdown on free speech on the internet, Reuters reports.

A block on all language editions of the Wikipedia website was detected at 8:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, monitoring group Turkey Blocks said on its website.

“The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country,” it said.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Pakistan Railways train

Train Collision In Pakistan Kills At Least Six, Injures Over 100

Erdogan, Turkey and the Kurds

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: ‘Collapsing’ Europe will pay for ‘humiliating & oppressing’ Turks

Dushanbe Presidential Palace

Tajik Authorities Hunt the Hijab and Battle the Beard

Leave a Reply