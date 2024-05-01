Orange cat at Suvarnabhumi Airport goes viral

A nine-month-old cat has become famous in Thailand recently, after video clips showing him strolling among passengers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport went viral.

The cat is now known among Thai netizens as the “Suvarnabhumi orange cat,” although his name is actually “Nurang”.

The clips showing him wandering around airport and riding up and down escalators have been shared and liked many times.The mainstream and digital media have reported on his presence at the airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

