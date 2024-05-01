Record-Breaking Heatwave Continues Across Thailand

Thailand continues to experience a record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures pushing power demand to unprecedented levels across the nation. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, more than three dozen districts across the country’s 77 provinces recorded their highest temperatures ever for April, traditionally the hottest month. Some records surpassed previous highs set as far back as 1958.

The intense heat has resulted in a surge in electricity consumption, with power usage reaching a new peak of 36,699 megawatts on Monday (Apr 29), setting the third record-breaking demand within a week. In response to the escalating power needs, Thailand’s state-owned energy company, PTT, has acquired an emergency shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is reportedly considering additional purchases. LNG is primarily utilized for power generation within the country.

The severe temperatures have also prompted health and safety concerns. The Ministry of Public Health reported an increase in heat-related fatalities, with approximately 30 deaths attributed to the heat this year. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activities, with forecasts predicting temperatures in most regions to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

In Bangkok, the heat index, which accounts for humidity, reached a “very dangerous” level above 52 °C, creating extreme discomfort and potential health risks. Meanwhile, the northern province of Lampang recorded a high of 44.2 °C, nearing the country’s all-time highest temperature of 44.6 °C observed in previous years.

