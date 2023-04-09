Heatwave in Thailand: temperature reaches 54C in Krabi, 50C in Bang Na









The heat index will be above 40 degrees Celsius in many places on Sunday, with the Meteorological Department predicting highs of 54C in Krabi and 50.2C in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.

Extreme heat waves in Thailand prompt health alert

The heat index will be 44.3C in Phetchabun, 43.2C in Chon Buri and 41.3C in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima, respectively.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

