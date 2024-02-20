Thai Meteorological Department Forecasts Extreme Summer Heatwave

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that summer is expected to commence towards the end of this month, with an extreme heatwave predicted for March and April. Temperatures in some provinces could soar to 43-45°C, an increase of 1-2°C compared to last year’s records.

Starting this week, temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand are set to rise, although the mountainous areas in the North and Northeast may still experience cooler conditions. The lower North, Northeast, Central Plain, including Greater Bangkok, and the East are anticipated to gradually accumulate heat, signaling the official start of the summer season by the end of February.

Daily temperatures this week could peak at 35-38°C around 4 pm, with occasional relief expected only during rainy days. The department warned that this year’s summer weather would be particularly hot, with extreme temperatures anticipated in many areas during the peak months of March and April.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

