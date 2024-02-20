Committee Rejects Proposal to Extend Alcohol Sales Hours

BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee has rejected a proposal from the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association to extend alcohol sales hours from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The association had suggested removing these restrictions to boost tourism by offering more lenient alcohol sale times.

Currently, alcohol sales are confined to two periods daily: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight, a measure intended to maintain public order and safety. Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew stated that extending sales hours would conflict with existing legislation, including the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and the 1966 Entertainment Places Act, which also regulates the operational hours of venues selling alcohol.

