  • May 25, 2021
Teenager dives into Nan River in Phichit in protest of quarantine

Huge crocodile sculpture in Phichit. Photo: Grossbildjaeger.

PHICHIT: A 19-year-old man dived into the Nan River and disappeared after his family wanted him to isolate himself at home following his return from Covid-plagued Bangkok.

Udomsri Kachonklin, 40, said in tears by the river in Muang district on Tuesday that her son Anuchit Imjai returned from Bangkok last Saturday so the family and local health volunteers asked him to stay home and isolate himself for 14 days.

Sitthipoj Kebui
BANGKOK POST


