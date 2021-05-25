  • May 25, 2021
China’s Sinopharm applies for vaccine approval in Thailand

China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Ministerio de Defensa del Perú. CC BY 2.0.

Thailand’s Food and Drug administration (FDA) revealed today (Tuesday) that all the necessary documents to seek approval for China’s state-owned Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have been submitted, with a decision expected soon.

Biogenetech is the Thai biopharmaceutical firm submitting the application for Sinopharm vaccine. It will take no more than 30 days for experts to review the vaccine’s quality, safety and efficacy, said FDA Secretary-General Dr. Paisal Dunkhum.

