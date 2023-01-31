Taiwanese actress bribe claim borne out by officers’ confessions: source

January 31, 2023 TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Tiger Boxer Thai Police motorbike. Photo: Highway Patrol Images / flickr.




A number of officers among the seven Huai Khwang policemen accused by Taiwanese actress Charlene An of extorting 27,000 baht from her in the early morning of Jan 4 have now admitted she was telling the truth, according to a police source.

The source was quoting information discussed by executives of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during Monday’s meeting of a committee which screens senior police officials for promotion.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

NACC building in Bangkok

Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 an improvement over 2021

January 31, 2023 TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Seven Bangkok Police Officers Transferred over Extortion of Taiwanese Actress

January 31, 2023 TN
Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Thailand

Targeted Inspections Conducted on Vehicles Emitting Black Smoke

January 31, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

NACC building in Bangkok

Thailand’s corruption standing for 2022 an improvement over 2021

January 31, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Fitness YouTuber Leo Rex, A.K.A. Leo and Longevity, Found Dead in Pattaya Home

January 31, 2023 TN
Water-ski on a beach in Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani

Three Foreign Tourists Rescued after Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Island Forest

January 31, 2023 TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Seven Bangkok Police Officers Transferred over Extortion of Taiwanese Actress

January 31, 2023 TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Taiwanese actress bribe claim borne out by officers’ confessions: source

January 31, 2023 TN