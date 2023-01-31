Taiwanese actress bribe claim borne out by officers’ confessions: source









A number of officers among the seven Huai Khwang policemen accused by Taiwanese actress Charlene An of extorting 27,000 baht from her in the early morning of Jan 4 have now admitted she was telling the truth, according to a police source.

The source was quoting information discussed by executives of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during Monday’s meeting of a committee which screens senior police officials for promotion.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

