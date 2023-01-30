Taiwanese actress should not have been released, extortion possible: Bangkok police chief









Police at an early morning checkpoint were wrong to release a visiting Taiwanese actress caught with a prohibited vapouriser and were being investigated for possible extortion in exchange for allowing her to leave, the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief said.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang told a press conference at the bureau on Monday that an initial investigation found that the policemen set up a checkpoint in front of the Chinese embassy and the tourist was seen in camera footage with the vapouriser in her possession.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





