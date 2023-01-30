Taiwanese actress should not have been released, extortion possible: Bangkok police chief

January 30, 2023 TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Dummy police officer in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: runran / flickr.




Police at an early morning checkpoint were wrong to release a visiting Taiwanese actress caught with a prohibited vapouriser and were being investigated for possible extortion in exchange for allowing her to leave, the Metropolitan Police Bureau chief said.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang told a press conference at the bureau on Monday that an initial investigation found that the policemen set up a checkpoint in front of the Chinese embassy and the tourist was seen in camera footage with the vapouriser in her possession.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



