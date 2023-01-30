Songkran Festival Included in Tentative List for UNESCO’s Consideration as Intangible Cultural Heritage









BANGKOK, Jan 30 (TNA) – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approved the inclusion of “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival” in the tentative list to be considered as Thailand’s 4th intangible cultural heritage, after Khon (masked dance drama), traditional Thai massage, and Nora (dance drama in southern Thailand), which have been inscribed in 2018, 2019, and 2021 respectively.

The consideration will take place at UNESCO’s meeting toward the end of this year, said acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

TNA

