Pattaya Club Guards Accused of Beating Indian ‘Tourist’ Reveal Victim was a Former Employee, Vandalized Owner’s Car









The nightclub guards accused of attacking an Indian tourist on Pattaya Walking Street on Sunday, January 29th, reported to the Pattaya police to deny the accusation, saying the tourist, who is actually an ex-pat and former club staff member, was vandalizing the pub’s property and that they did not attack him but his compatriots at another venue did.

The guards, led by 31-year-old Mr. A. G., told police that they did have an argument with the victim, but it was not because of the victim’s complaint but because the victim and his friends reportedly tried to disturb the pub, jumped in front of the pub’s owner’s car, and tried to smash the car.

