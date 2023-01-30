Pattaya Club Guards Accused of Beating Indian ‘Tourist’ Reveal Victim was a Former Employee, Vandalized Owner’s Car

January 30, 2023 TN
Walking street in Pattaya

Walking street in Pattaya. Image: Rak-Tai.




The nightclub guards accused of attacking an Indian tourist on Pattaya Walking Street on Sunday, January 29th, reported to the Pattaya police to deny the accusation, saying the tourist, who is actually an ex-pat and former club staff member, was vandalizing the pub’s property and that they did not attack him but his compatriots at another venue did.

The guards, led by 31-year-old Mr. A. G., told police that they did have an argument with the victim, but it was not because of the victim’s complaint but because the victim and his friends reportedly tried to disturb the pub, jumped in front of the pub’s owner’s car, and tried to smash the car.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Pattaya Nightclub Guards Reportedly Attack Indian Tourist over Argument

January 29, 2023 TN
Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Foreign Man’s Girlfriend Reportedly Jumps to Death at Pattaya Condominium

January 26, 2023 TN
Speedboat on Banglamung beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Foreign Tourist Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Pattaya

January 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Walking street in Pattaya

Pattaya Club Guards Accused of Beating Indian ‘Tourist’ Reveal Victim was a Former Employee, Vandalized Owner’s Car

January 30, 2023 TN
Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

Songkran Festival Included in Tentative List for UNESCO’s Consideration as Intangible Cultural Heritage

January 30, 2023 TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Taiwanese actress should not have been released, extortion possible: Bangkok police chief

January 30, 2023 TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Cold and windy weather forecast for Bangkok and suburbs

January 30, 2023 TN
View of Thailand taken during ISS Expedition 8.

Thailand to Launch Its First Earth Observation Satellite This Year

January 30, 2023 TN