Floating café and restaurant sinks in Pattaya Bay on Monday, no casualties

January 31, 2023 TN
Boat in Pattaya with a bridge on the background

Boat in Pattaya with a bridge on the background. Photo: Pixabay.




A floating café and restaurant sank in rough seas in Pattaya Bay yesterday (Monday), but there were no injuries or deaths.

Eyewitnesses on the beach near the Bali Hai pier said they saw the floating restaurant, which was about a kilometre from the beach, slowly sink into the water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



