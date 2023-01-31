Chiang Mai Tops List of Safest Cities in Southeast Asia

January 31, 2023 TN
Si Phum in Chiang Mai

Si Phum in Mueang Chiang Mai District. Photo: mohigan.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has said he was pleased to hear that Chiang Mai was named Southeast Asia’s safest city by database platform Numbeo, which ranked the city 32nd safest among the 416 cities that made its list.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with the rankings and commended all relevant agencies on ensuring safety in the northern city, which resulted in Chiang Mai winning the confidence of foreigners.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



