Chiang Mai Tops List of Safest Cities in Southeast Asia









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has said he was pleased to hear that Chiang Mai was named Southeast Asia’s safest city by database platform Numbeo, which ranked the city 32nd safest among the 416 cities that made its list.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with the rankings and commended all relevant agencies on ensuring safety in the northern city, which resulted in Chiang Mai winning the confidence of foreigners.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





