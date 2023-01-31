Seven People Injured after Minivan Carrying Chinese Tourists Crashes in Chiang Mai









Seven people have sustained injuries after a minivan which was carrying Chinese tourists crashed into a power pole in the Doi Saket district.

The Sawang Samret Rescue Foundation were notified of the accident at 9:30 A.M. on Monday (January 30th) at a curve on the Chiang Mai – Chiang Rai Road in Baan Pang Fan in Pa Meang sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat

