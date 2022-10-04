4.1-Magnitude Quake in Chiang Mai, Felt in 3 Provinces









CHIANG MAI, Oct 20 (TNA) – An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai shook people in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Phayao provinces.

The quake woke up people in Chiang Mai when it happened at 4.36am. Residents in many areas of the northern province felt it strongly.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

