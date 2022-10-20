Eight people evacuated from landslide on Rang Hill in Phuket Town









Eight people were evacuated at night from a landslide on Rang Hill in Phuket Town.

Rescue workers were notified of the incident after midnight (October 20th) at accommodation on Kor Sim Bee Road at Rang Hill in Talad Nuea in Phuket Town.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

