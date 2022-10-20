October 20, 2022

Eight people evacuated from landslide on Rang Hill in Phuket Town

Mountain run-off on a road caused by floods

Landslide on a road caused by floods. Photo: Max Pixel.




Eight people were evacuated at night from a landslide on Rang Hill in Phuket Town.

Rescue workers were notified of the incident after midnight (October 20th) at accommodation on Kor Sim Bee Road at Rang Hill in Talad Nuea in Phuket Town.

By Goongnang Suksawat
