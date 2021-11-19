Phuket Town residents warned of flooding as canal water level rises









PHUKET: Residents in low-lying areas along the banks of Klong Bang Yai, which runs through the heart of Phuket Town, have been warned to keep an eye on the rising water level in the canal in case the canal breaks its banks.

Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Supachok La-ongpetch explained that local officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had received forecasts and alerts of flash flooding in at-risk areas, especially during the high tides from today through Sunday (Nov 19-21).

By The Phuket News

