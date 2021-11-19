Chonburi tourism council president says Pattaya ‘very quiet’ for foreign tourism









Just like most other tourist attractions in Thailand, the city of Pattaya is still not bustling with tourists as it used to even though it has been 18 days since the country reopened, at least according to the acting president of Chonburi’s tourism council.

Thanet Suparashasrangsi, acting president of Chonburi’s tourism council, told local media during an interview yesterday, November 17th, that the majority of tourists visiting Pattaya city recently are mostly Thais, accountable for 95 percent, while only 5 percent are foreigners.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





