Chonburi tourism council president says Pattaya ‘very quiet’ for foreign tourism
Just like most other tourist attractions in Thailand, the city of Pattaya is still not bustling with tourists as it used to even though it has been 18 days since the country reopened, at least according to the acting president of Chonburi’s tourism council.
Thanet Suparashasrangsi, acting president of Chonburi’s tourism council, told local media during an interview yesterday, November 17th, that the majority of tourists visiting Pattaya city recently are mostly Thais, accountable for 95 percent, while only 5 percent are foreigners.
By Adam Judd
