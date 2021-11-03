4,510 arrivals in first 2 days of reopening, 6 have COVID

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.









There were 4,510 arrivals through Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday and Tuesday after the country’s reopening to vaccinated visitors on Nov 1, with fewer than 1% testing positive for Covid-19, according to the government.

Releasing the data on Wednesday, Dr Sumanee Wacharasin, hazard communication director of the Department of Disease Control, said the top five countries of origin were Japan, with 725 arrivals, followed by Singapore with 387, Qatar with 365, Germany with 283 and China with 273.

