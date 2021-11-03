November 3, 2021

Thailand Pass helps streamline international arrivals

9 hours ago TN
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Immigration and Passport Control area at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Shankar S. / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The new travel document submission system known as “Thailand Pass” now being rolled out is helping to better facilitate international arrivals. This online-based system will be replacing the Certificate of Entry from next week.

Mr. Anucha Nakasai, the Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, today inspected the processing of international arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

