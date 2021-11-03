Thailand’s first case of severe side effects after receiving Pfizer jab recovering well
Health officials have been trying to wrap up the analysis of what is believed to be Thailand’s first known case of severe side effects, involving a 12-year-old Thai girl, who was inoculated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. The case will be submitted to a panel of medical specialists.
Director of the Division of Epidemiology at the Disease Control Department Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawonganon, assured the public that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and only a handful of cases of side effects have been reported, out of over two million students, aged 12-18, who have received the vaccine.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!