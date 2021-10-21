October 21, 2021

Thailand News

Lampang woman dies after getting Sinovac vaccine shot

COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac

COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac. Photo: Covid-19 vaccination / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



A 26-year-old woman in Lampang died after receiving her first shot of vaccine.

Kanyarat Saengsawang, 26, died on Monday in Muang district after getting her first shot of the Sinovac vaccine on Sept 24 and has had constant critical allergic reactions.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

