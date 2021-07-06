Infected woman awaiting hospitalisation jumps from window in Bangkok







A 51-year-old woman still waiting for a hospital bed five days after testing positive for Covid-19 injured herself jumping from a second-floor window on Tuesday, and was rushed to a hospital.

Police and medics from the Erawan rescue unit were called to Soi Charoen Nakhon 46 in Bangkok’s Klong San district, where a woman was reported to have been injured in a fall from the three-storey rowhouse where she lived.

