  • July 6, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Infected woman awaiting…

Infected woman awaiting hospitalisation jumps from window in Bangkok

Infected woman awaiting hospitalisation jumps from window in Bangkok

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



A 51-year-old woman still waiting for a hospital bed five days after testing positive for Covid-19 injured herself jumping from a second-floor window on Tuesday, and was rushed to a hospital.

Police and medics from the Erawan rescue unit were called to Soi Charoen Nakhon 46 in Bangkok’s Klong San district, where a woman was reported to have been injured in a fall from the three-storey rowhouse where she lived.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Three COVID-19 Vaccines Developed in Thailand Are in Human Trials
News

Three COVID-19 Vaccines Developed in Thailand Are...

July 6, 2021
Don Mueang airport’s cargo terminal to open as new COVID field hospital July 12
Bangkok

Don Mueang airport’s cargo terminal to open...

July 6, 2021
Thailand enters 4th COVID-19 wave as more cases are of mutated virus, CCSA advisor says
News

Thailand enters 4th COVID-19 wave as more...

July 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.