BANGKOK, July 6 (TNA) – The cabinet approved the procurement of 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer in October or the fourth quarter, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement of additional 10.9 million doses of Sinovac vaccine with the budget of 6.1 billion baht.

