Thailand orders 20 million doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine for delivery this year

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo: Kerstin & Paul Rockstein / BioNTech / CC-BY-SA 3.0 (DE).



The Thai government has signed a purchase order for 20 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries expected in the second half of the year, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Pfizer, a US company, has yet to apply for approval for emergency use in Thailand, through the country’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). Apart from the application process, one month is expected to be required for negotiations on terms, conditions and prices to be completed, said Mr. Anutin yesterday (Thursday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



