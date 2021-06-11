Almost 90% of COVID Cases in Thailand are the UK Alpha Virus Variant







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) reports that almost 90% of the COVID-19 cases found in Thailand are of the Alpha variant, first found in the United Kingdom.

DMS Director-General Supakit Sirilak said studies of 4,185 cases in Thailand, conducted in collaboration with university laboratories from April to June, found that the Alpha variant had infected by far the most people, 3,703 or 88.48%. Just 348 cases, or 8.32%, were found to be of the Delta variant, first detected in India.

He added that 98 cases, or 2.34%, were B.1 (dade G), B.1 (dade GH), B.1.1.1 (dade GR), first found in China. Also, 26 cases, or 0.62%, were of the Beta variant, first found in Africa, and the rest, 10 cases or 0.24%, were of the B.1.524 variant.

