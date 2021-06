The Chonburi Department of Public Health announced 47 new and confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, June 11th.

This makes a total of 5,247 cases of Covid-19 in the current round of infections, with 872 still in medical care, and with a total of 30 recorded deaths in Chonburi since the start of this recent round of infections in early April.

