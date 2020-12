CHON BURI: Pattaya and the rest of Bang Lamung district has been locked down until further notice to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections, the provincial disease control committee said on Wednesday.

The order, signed by governor Pakarathorn Thianchai, the committee chairman, was issued after 22 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Bang Lamung district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

