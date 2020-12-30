Thailand to allow illegal workers from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to stay and work after they are documented





Illegal migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, and their dependents under 18 who are currently in Thailand,will be able to stay and work legally, with health coverage for up to two years, as a special case approved by the Thai cabinet on Tuesday.

The exemption from arrest and prosecution was proposed by the Ministry of Labour, as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, an outbreak of which was allegedly triggered by some infected illegal migrants from Myanmar working at the central shrimp market in Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

