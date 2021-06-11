  • June 12, 2021
Thailand records 2,290 new COVID cases, 27 deaths on Friday

Seating arrangements during COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



There were 27 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,290 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 1,996 cases in the general population and 294 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



