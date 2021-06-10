  • June 12, 2021
2,310 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths on Thursday

Temperature check point at Siam Square One shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand recorded 2,310 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths today (Thursday), as 3,035 people recover from their infections.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said today that infections in Bangkok and its suburbs remain high and new clusters of infections have been found, including over 200 cases at a poultry processing plant in Pathum Thani, 28 cases at Ban Thung fresh market in Si Racha district of Chon Buri, 14 cases at a medical equipment production plant in Ayutthaya, 36 cases at a noodle factory in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi and 13 cases at a fresh market in front of Takhun Temple in Surat Thani’s Muang district.

By Thai PBS World



