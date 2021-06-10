NHSO Probe into Post-Vaccine Death of Woman







BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will offer assistance to the family of a 46-year-old woman who died after receiving a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca on June 8. Officials were investigating the cause of her death.

The woman received her first dose of the vaccine at an inoculation station at Thai Business Administration Technological College in Bang Khen district at 11.45pm on June 8.

TNA






