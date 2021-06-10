  • June 12, 2021
NHSO Probe into Post-Vaccine Death of Woman

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



BANGKOK, June 10 (TNA) – The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will offer assistance to the family of a 46-year-old woman who died after receiving a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca on June 8. Officials were investigating the cause of her death.

The woman received her first dose of the vaccine at an inoculation station at Thai Business Administration Technological College in Bang Khen district at 11.45pm on June 8.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



