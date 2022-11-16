November 16, 2022

Police Chief Guarantees Security for APEC Summit

13 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

Royal Thai Police officer. Photo: Tarik Abdel-Monem / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 16 (TNA) – Local police and riot police were deployed to secure the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and roads in its vicinity.

Checkpoints were set up on Ratchadaphisek Road between Asok Montree and Rama IV intersections where the convention center stands. The route was closed to traffic at midnight last night. Officials at the checkpoints did not see any irregular movements as of this morning.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



