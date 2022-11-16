Google Pay and Wallet Launch in Thailand









BANGKOK (NNT) – During the pandemic, Thailand saw the rise in popularity of PromptPay and other cashless options as more people stayed home and authorities urged the public to avoid physical contact. Now Android apps Google Pay and Wallet are launching with Bangkok Bank and KTC as its initial partners.

Google Pay is aiming to put everything in just one app and make payments even easier than scanning a QR code.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

