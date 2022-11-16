November 16, 2022

Google Pay and Wallet Launch in Thailand

14 hours ago TN
Pay by mobile, payment method for contactless

Pay by phone, payment method for contactless transactions.




BANGKOK (NNT) – During the pandemic, Thailand saw the rise in popularity of PromptPay and other cashless options as more people stayed home and authorities urged the public to avoid physical contact. Now Android apps Google Pay and Wallet are launching with Bangkok Bank and KTC as its initial partners.

Google Pay is aiming to put everything in just one app and make payments even easier than scanning a QR code.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



